DHS Saturday Update: 460K Wisconsinites fully vaccinated
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -More than one in six COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.
The state reports an increase of 689 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 563,496. 3,201 tests came back negative.
97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,041.
Seventy-five more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 26,088.
The state reported 13 new deaths on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 6,412.
Vaccinations
888,684 Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 469,944 Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 1,362,604 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.
County Data
|County
|# of COVID-19 Cases
|Deaths
|At least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine
|Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
|Buffalo
|1,318 (+2)
|7
|2,410 (+122)
|1,162 (+142)
|Chippewa
|7,039 (+10)
|92
|11,563 (+211)
|6,522 (+185)
|Clark
|3,155 (+1)
|57
|3,937 (+54)
|2,091 (+38)
|Crawford
|1,667 (-2)
|17
|2,771 (+118)
|1,127 (+81)
|Dunn
|4,255 (+2)
|28
|5,573 (+155)
|2,577 (+103)
|Eau Claire
|11,002 (+15)
|104
|18,357 (+260)
|11,320 (+177)
|Jackson
|2,575 (+1)
|23
|3,327 (+182)
|1,363 (+77)
|La Crosse
|12,211 (+19)
|78
|22,700 (+401)
|12,670 (+520)
|Monroe
|4,314 (+7)
|31
|6,630 (+269)
|2,952 (+186)
|Pepin
|806
|7
|1,415 (+47)
|701 (+135)
|Rusk
|1,253
|16
|1,454 (+28)
|434 (+26)
|Trempealeau
|3,386 (+2)
|36
|5,849 (+137)
|2,664 (+91)
|Vernon
|1,830 (+2)
|36
|5,503 (+63)
|2,794 (+338)
