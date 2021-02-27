DHS Saturday Update: 460K Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -More than one in six COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 689 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 563,496. 3,201 tests came back negative.

97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,041.

Seventy-five more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 26,088.

The state reported 13 new deaths on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 6,412.

Vaccinations

888,684 Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 469,944 Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 1,362,604 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 Cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series Buffalo 1,318 (+2) 7 2,410 (+122) 1,162 (+142) Chippewa 7,039 (+10) 92 11,563 (+211) 6,522 (+185) Clark 3,155 (+1) 57 3,937 (+54) 2,091 (+38) Crawford 1,667 (-2) 17 2,771 (+118) 1,127 (+81) Dunn 4,255 (+2) 28 5,573 (+155) 2,577 (+103) Eau Claire 11,002 (+15) 104 18,357 (+260) 11,320 (+177) Jackson 2,575 (+1) 23 3,327 (+182) 1,363 (+77) La Crosse 12,211 (+19) 78 22,700 (+401) 12,670 (+520) Monroe 4,314 (+7) 31 6,630 (+269) 2,952 (+186) Pepin 806 7 1,415 (+47) 701 (+135) Rusk 1,253 16 1,454 (+28) 434 (+26) Trempealeau 3,386 (+2) 36 5,849 (+137) 2,664 (+91) Vernon 1,830 (+2) 36 5,503 (+63) 2,794 (+338)

