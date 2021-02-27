Advertisement

Dozens compete in Frosty Toona Fat Tire Race

Riders line up to take part in the Frosty Toona Fat Tire Race.
Riders line up to take part in the Frosty Toona Fat Tire Race.(WEAU)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Dozens pulled their fat tire bikes out Saturday for a friendly and frosty fun morning at River Prairie Park.

As the final event for this year’s Frosty Fun Series in Altoona, the Frosty Toona Fat Tire Race gathered bike riders of many ages for the three mile dash.

The warm weather cancelled another Saturday morning event called the Jelly Bean Hill Challenge due to a lack of snow. However, it made for a beautiful day to hit the trails.

Roy Atkinson, a Management Analyst for the City of Altoona, said the series was a great success this year.

“It’s all about getting cyclists outdoors after a long winter, some extreme cold temperatures,” Atkinson said. “We are wrapping up on a beautiful day today. We are most excited about getting people outdoors and active, and also showcasing River Prairie”

The quickest time in this year’s race was eight minutes and 15 seconds with the runner up coming in just one second behind. Atkinson said the race will be held again next year.

