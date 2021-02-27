Advertisement

Ice Age Trail one step closer to joining National Park System

Ice Age Trail Map, National Parks Service
Ice Age Trail Map, National Parks Service(National Parks Service)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail is one step closer to becoming a part of the National Park System after a bipartisan bill was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives Friday.

According to a news release, this move would give the Ice Age Trail improved management resources and access to federal funding.

Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan said the move would protect the trail for decades to come.

“I am proud to pass this bipartisan amendment to support and invest in Wisconsin’s cherished and wonderous Ice Age Trail,” Pocan said.

Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman pointed out that not only is the trail beautiful, it also contributes about $255 million each year to state and local economies.

“As a lifelong Wisconsinite, I am proud to be from a state with such a beautiful natural environment,” Grothman said. “One of the Badger State’s crown jewels is the Ice Age Trail, which travels through 31 counties.”

The House of Representatives passed the amendment with a 229-198 vote. It will travel to the Senate next for consideration.

The 1,200-mile long trail travels through 31 counties and attracts nearly 1.2 million visitors annually.

