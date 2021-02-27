Recall on some ready-to-eat salads and wraps over possible listeria contamination

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WEAU) - J&J Distributing based out of St. Paul is recalling some of its products shipped to stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin due to concerns over a possible listeria contamination.

Its recalling some of its ready-to-eat meat and poultry salads as well as some wraps. These products were packaged on Feb. 23 and have a sell by date of Feb. 28. They also have the establishment code EST. 38450.

Here’s the list of recalled items:

9-oz. plastic container of “COBB SALAD” on the product label.

10-oz. plastic container of “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Bacon Lettuce Avocado Tomato Wrap” on the label.

10-oz. plastic container of “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Turkey Ranch Club Wrap” on the label.

10-oz. plastic container of “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Chicken Caesar Wrap” on the label.

12-oz. plastic container of “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Southwest Style Chicken Salad” on the label.

12-oz. plastic container of “Southwest Style Chicken Salad” on the label.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to consuming these products.

If you have any of these products, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.