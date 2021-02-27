Advertisement

Man admits coordinating neo-Nazi plot to deface synagogues

gavel
gavel(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man has admitted coordinating a neo-Nazi group’s plot to vandalize two Midwestern synagogues and cause other damage across the country.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey said Tobin pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy against rights.

The 19-year-old Brooklawn man faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced June 28.

Tobin admitted communicating online in September 2019 with other members of The Base, a neo-Nazi group, and directed them to vandalize synagogues in Michigan and Wisconsin.

At the time, he told investigators that he had launched “Operation Kristallnacht,” a reference to the deadly pogrom in 1938 when Nazis looted and burned synagogues and Jewish-owned homes and stores in Germany.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicolle Wilson
Eau Claire woman convicted on fraud charges related to PPP loans
This is the logo for the Illinois Tollway system.
Illinois Tollway permanently eliminates cash payments
Court
Hanson back in court, faces amended charges
officer involved shooting
District Attorney: Use of force justified in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Co.
Standoff in Duluth ends
MN BCA confirms man involved in Duluth police standoff is dead

Latest News

Riders line up to take part in the Frosty Toona Fat Tire Race.
Dozens compete in Frosty Toona Fat Tire Race
Police
Two arrested for firing a gun in Winona
Coronavirus
DHS Saturday Update: 460K Wisconsinites fully vaccinated
Building fire in Chippewa Falls
Downtown Chippewa Falls business caught on fire Saturday afternoon