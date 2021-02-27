Advertisement

Mishicot too much for Fall Creek in state semifinal

Fall Creek vs. Mishicot
Fall Creek vs. Mishicot(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) - Fall Creek’s 12th trip to the WIAA Girls Basketball State Tournament ended in the semifinals as they fell to Mishicot 55-30.

The Crickets struggled shooting against the taller Mishicot squad, shooting just 29% for the game. Gianna Vollrath and Katie Kent led the way for Fall Creek with 10-points each.

Mishicot shot 47% from the field, with Desiree Kleiman leading the way with 15-points.

Fall Creek finishes the season with a 15-5 overall record.

