Mishicot too much for Fall Creek in state semifinal

La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) - Fall Creek’s 12th trip to the WIAA Girls Basketball State Tournament ended in the semifinals as they fell to Mishicot 55-30.

The Crickets struggled shooting against the taller Mishicot squad, shooting just 29% for the game. Gianna Vollrath and Katie Kent led the way for Fall Creek with 10-points each.

Mishicot shot 47% from the field, with Desiree Kleiman leading the way with 15-points.

Fall Creek finishes the season with a 15-5 overall record.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.