CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Chippewa Falls Saturday afternoon.

The building is located on the 50 block of West Willow Street.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department is asking for people to stay away in order to give fire crews more space to work.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Smoke rising from a building in Chippewa Falls (WEAU)

