Rep. Ron Kind ‘taking a look’ at U.S. Senate run

Rep. Ron Kind
Rep. Ron Kind(Ron Kind Campaign)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind dipped his toe into Wisconsin’s 2022 Senate race on Friday, telling a WKOW-TV reporter that he will be “taking a look” at running.

Kind did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking additional comment. Kind told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that “No decisions have been made.”

Kind, who has represented western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District since 1997, has often considered running for other office, only to seek reelection to his current post. Kind won reelection in 2016 and 2020 even though former President Donald Trump carried his district in both elections.

Numerous Democrats are considering running for Senate in 2022 for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. He has not yet said whether he will seek a third term.

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Marshfield radiologist Gillian Battino have all announced their candidacies as Democrats.

Other Democrats considering running include state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Sen. Chris Larson and Steven Olikara, founder and chief executive of the Millennial Action Project.

