Two arrested for firing a gun in Winona

WINONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Winona Police Department arrested two people for firing a gun in and around a house on the 100 block of West 7th Street.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said one shot was fired inside the house and a second shot was fired outside.

No one was injured.

The Winona Police Department said there is no longer an immediate danger to the neighborhood. This investigation is still ongoing.

