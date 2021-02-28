Advertisement

Fire department finds La Crosse home with fire damage

A fire truck.
A fire truck.
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a single family residence at 315 Rose Street Saturday afternoon where they found evidence of a significant fire that had occurred inside but had been out for some time.

According to the fire department, residents reported they had not been at the residence for an extended period of time prior to discovering the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The La Crosse Fire Department is investigating.

