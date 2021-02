HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) -The Holmen Police Department is looking to the public for help in finding Mariah Ernst.

She is considered missing/a runaway by the police.

If you have any information call the Holmen Police Department at 608-526-4212 or the La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch at 608-785-5942.

