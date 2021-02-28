Man arrested for 8th OWI Saturday morning

MONROE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper arrested a Black River Falls man for operating a vehicle while intoxicated 8th offense on Artic Road at Highway EW.

The trooper stopped 48-year-old Kevin Conant for an illegal muffler as well as for deviating from his lane of traffic.

After completing a standardized field sobriety test, the trooper determined Conant was intoxicated.

Conant was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

