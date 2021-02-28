Senator Ron Johnson comments on COVID Relief Bill in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ron Johnson was in Eau Claire today for the Eau Claire County Republican Caucus.

The senator said today’s event included discussions about election reform and keeping the Republican Party engaged. Johnson has yet to confirm whether he will run for senate again, and says he is not in any rush, wanting to see how things play out and take his time. In response to President Biden’s 1.9 trillion-dollar COVID Relief Bill, he wants the spending to be more targeted. Johnson told WEAU,

“My recommendation is before we put out children another 1.9 trillion-dollars into debt, recognizing that real disposable per capita income is at 5.5%, savings is up 1.6 trillion dollars in 2020, on average the lowest quintile the lowest 20% of wage earners received about $45,000 on average in transfer payments from a hundred different programs. Again, I’m not denying people are hurting, what I would suggest is let’s target the remaining one trillion dollars better than we did in the past before we indebt our children for another 1.9 trillion-dollars. This isn’t money we have.”

Senator Johnson says he predicts the economy is ready to boom, as more vaccinations are being administered.

