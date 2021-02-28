Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 27th

By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A busy day in boys High School basketball as teams search for a sectional championship and a trip to state.

McDonell faces Turtle Lake, Blair-Taylor hits the road to battle Onalaska Luther, Clear Lake faces off against Edgar, Saint Croix Central takes on Northwestern, Rice Lake tries to upset Onalaska and River Falls takes on De Pere.

