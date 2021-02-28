WI DHS: 464 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths on Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in eight COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 464 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 563,960. 3,298 tests came back negative.

97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 7,721.

Thirty-nine more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 26,127.

The state reported no new deaths on Sunday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic stays at 6,412.

Vaccinations

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not provide updated COVID-19 vaccination distribution numbers The number of Wisconsin residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine remains at 888,684. 469,944 is still the number of Wisconsinites who have completed the vaccination series. 1,362,604 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 Cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series Buffalo 1,319 (+1) 7 2,410 1,162 Chippewa 7,043 (+4) 92 11,563 6,522 Clark 3,155 57 3,937 2,091 Crawford 1,668 (+1) 17 2,771 1,127 Dunn 4,262 (+7) 28 5,573 2,577 Eau Claire 11,009 (+7) 104 18,357 11,320 Jackson 2,575 23 3,327 1,363 La Crosse 12,230 (+19) 78 22,700 12,670 Monroe 4,318 (+4) 31 6,630 2,952 Pepin 807 (+1) 7 1,415 701 Rusk 1,253 16 1,454 434 Trempealeau 3,386 36 5,849 2,664 Vernon 1,831 (+1) 36 5,503 2,794

