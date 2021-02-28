WI DHS: 464 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths on Sunday
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in eight COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.
The state reports an increase of 464 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 563,960. 3,298 tests came back negative.
97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 7,721.
Thirty-nine more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 26,127.
The state reported no new deaths on Sunday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic stays at 6,412.
Vaccinations
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not provide updated COVID-19 vaccination distribution numbers The number of Wisconsin residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine remains at 888,684. 469,944 is still the number of Wisconsinites who have completed the vaccination series. 1,362,604 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.
County Data
|County
|# of COVID-19 Cases
|Deaths
|At least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine
|Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
|Buffalo
|1,319 (+1)
|7
|2,410
|1,162
|Chippewa
|7,043 (+4)
|92
|11,563
|6,522
|Clark
|3,155
|57
|3,937
|2,091
|Crawford
|1,668 (+1)
|17
|2,771
|1,127
|Dunn
|4,262 (+7)
|28
|5,573
|2,577
|Eau Claire
|11,009 (+7)
|104
|18,357
|11,320
|Jackson
|2,575
|23
|3,327
|1,363
|La Crosse
|12,230 (+19)
|78
|22,700
|12,670
|Monroe
|4,318 (+4)
|31
|6,630
|2,952
|Pepin
|807 (+1)
|7
|1,415
|701
|Rusk
|1,253
|16
|1,454
|434
|Trempealeau
|3,386
|36
|5,849
|2,664
|Vernon
|1,831 (+1)
|36
|5,503
|2,794
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.