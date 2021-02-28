Advertisement

WI DHS: 464 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths on Sunday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in eight COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 464 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 563,960. 3,298 tests came back negative.

97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 7,721.

Thirty-nine more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 26,127.

The state reported no new deaths on Sunday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic stays at 6,412.

Vaccinations

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not provide updated COVID-19 vaccination distribution numbers The number of Wisconsin residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine remains at 888,684. 469,944 is still the number of Wisconsinites who have completed the vaccination series. 1,362,604 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County# of COVID-19 CasesDeathsAt least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine		Completed the COVID-19
vaccination series
Buffalo1,319 (+1)72,4101,162
Chippewa7,043 (+4)9211,5636,522
Clark3,155573,9372,091
Crawford1,668 (+1)172,7711,127
Dunn4,262 (+7)285,5732,577
Eau Claire11,009 (+7)10418,35711,320
Jackson2,575233,3271,363
La Crosse12,230 (+19)7822,70012,670
Monroe4,318 (+4)316,6302,952
Pepin807 (+1)71,415701
Rusk1,253161,454434
Trempealeau3,386365,8492,664
Vernon1,831 (+1)365,5032,794

