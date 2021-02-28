Woman arrested for OWI with two children under the age of 16 in the car

JACKSON CO., Wis. (WEAU) -A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper arrested a Monroe woman for operating a vehicle while under the influence with two children under the age of 16 in the car.

The State Patrol said they initially stopped 31-year-old Larissa Humphrey for traveling at 101 mph on I-94 Saturday night.

Humphrey admitted to using marijuana an hour prior to being stopped. During some field sobriety tests, the trooper observed signs of impairment.

They arrested Humphrey for possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and OWI first offense with children under the age of 16.

Four passengers were in the car with Humphrey at the time, but only two of them were children under this age.

