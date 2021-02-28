Women’s Giving Circle to host virtual event on mental health awareness

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Women’s Giving Circle of the Eau Claire Community Foundation will hold an event next Monday to raise awareness for mental health concerns during the pandemic.

The event titled “Navigating Mental Health Challenges during COVID-19″ will take place on Zoom on March 8 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The virtual event features specialists from HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals along with Prevea Health including Therapist Corina Fisher. Fisher has worked in behavioral health for 16 years and said the topic is more important now than ever. She said she has seen an increase in depression and anxiety due to the pandemic.

Fisher and the other professionals will share coping strategies and resources for people struggling with mental health issues.

“People are experiencing a lot more isolation, a lot more uncertainties,” Fisher said. “Their concern is greater for those around them: they worry about friends, family who may have gotten covid, or they themselves that have gotten it, and what it means for them with their physical health or long term what that could mean.”

Eau Claire Community Foundation Executive Director Sue Borlick hopes the event will benefit Eau Claire.

“We want everyone to attend,” Borlick said. “I think that this event is going to be very informative to our community, and what can we do to help people suffering with anxiety and depression.

The event is free. Click HERE to sign up.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.