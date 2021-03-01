Advertisement

Altoona man appears in court after 2020 crash

Trevor Plemon appeared in court Monday.
Trevor Plemon appeared in court Monday.(WEAU)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Probable cause has been determined in the case of an Altoona man accused of crashing into a pedestrian on a Chippewa County road.

The crash happened last September at the intersection of State Highway 64 and 190th Avenue, just north of the City of Bloomer.

Authorities allege 25-year-old Trevor Plemon was driving a company vehicle, on Highway 64, when it struck 63-year-old Christine Pruecher. She later died in the hospital.

Two charges of vehicular homicide while using a controlled substance are among the counts against Plemon.

He’s free on a $1,000 cash bond. An arraignment is set for April 12.

