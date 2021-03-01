Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally late to to beat Clippers 105-100

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and sparked a closing 9-0 run to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.

The Bucks won for the first time in 11 games this season when trailing after three quarters. Kawhi Leonard’s potential tying 3-point attempt bounced off the front rim in the last 10 seconds. Khris Middleton got the rebound and sealed it with two free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining.

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 35 points in four straight games. He’s the first Bucks player to do that since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from Jan. 6-14, 1973. Leonard scored 25 points.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.