Advertisement

Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally late to to beat Clippers 105-100

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the LA Clippers Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 105-100. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and sparked a closing 9-0 run to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.

The Bucks won for the first time in 11 games this season when trailing after three quarters. Kawhi Leonard’s potential tying 3-point attempt bounced off the front rim in the last 10 seconds. Khris Middleton got the rebound and sealed it with two free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining.

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 35 points in four straight games. He’s the first Bucks player to do that since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from Jan. 6-14, 1973. Leonard scored 25 points.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building fire in Chippewa Falls
Downtown Chippewa Falls business caught on fire Saturday afternoon
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19
Recall Alert Graphic
Recall on some ready-to-eat salads and wraps over possible listeria contamination
The suspect, 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson, was identified using genetic databases.
DNA from soda can helps solve 40-year-old killing
Police
Woman arrested for OWI with two children under the age of 16 in the car

Latest News

Macks State
SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 27th
Katie Essen buzzer beater
SportScene 13 for Friday, February 26th
Fall Creek vs. Mishicot
Mishicot too much for Fall Creek in state semifinal
Blair-Taylor advances to sectional finals
SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 25th (part two)