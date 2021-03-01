Advertisement

Chetek man sentenced after overdose death

Cody Ormond
Cody Ormond(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chetek man has been sentenced in Eau Claire County Court after an overdose death happened in 2020.

Court records show Cody Ormond was charged with manufacturing/ delivering heroin-repeater and felony bail jumping- repeater. The court sentenced Ormond to six years in prison with five years of extended supervision.

The criminal complaint says officials were dispatched to the Regency Inn & Suites on Hastings Way for an overdose death. Officials and hotel staff found the man lying face down, dead.

The medical examiner ruled the man’s death as “probably asphyxiation due to toxicological fatality”.

