Chippewa Falls YMCA to host indoor triathalon

YMCA to host indoor triathalon March 27.(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s time to “Tri” at the YMCA.

The Chippewa Falls YMCA specialty fitness announces an indoor triathlon for March 27.

The YMCA will be closed as this triathlon will take over the facility.

Spectators will be limited, however the ‘Y’ will be livestreaming the biking portion of the race on their website.

The swimming portion will take place in the pool, indoor cycling bikes will be set up in the gym, and the running portion can take place on the treadmills or on the track.

“The ‘Y’ is especially in a place where we can provide awesome opportunities for people to laugh to have fun, and do it in a really safe spot, and so for us it was just give people who really enjoy competing something to do and do it in a manner that’s safe for everybody,” says Carrie Mathwig, Chippewa Falls YMCA healthy living director.

All entries will receive a t-shirt and a water bottle but space is limited, registration will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Click here to register!

