Cornell wrestling team speaks about firefighter and assistant coach

CORNELL, Wis. (WEAU) - Cornell Area firefighter Justin Fredrickson is recovering and out of the ICU after he was hit by a bullet while responding to a Feb. 19 fire.

Fredrickson, however, is more to his community than a firefighter. He’s a volunteer assistant coach for the Cornell-Lake Holcombe-Gilman high school and middle school wrestling teams.

“Everyone that’s been around Justin just knows that he’s a friendly guy. He’d be the first one to shake your hand and say ‘hi.’ I feel like where ever I go with him he knows people,” wrestling teams head coach Greg Sonnentag said.

He said Fredrickson’s impact goes well beyond fighting fires.

“He’s always there to support the kids, always positive,” Sonnentag said. “Doesn’t hesitate to jump in and help out in practice, you know, with technique.”

Fredrickson also had an impact on the wrestlers he coached.

“On your best days he was there to ride that high with you... and on your bad days he was there picking you up, pushing you,” Former Cornell-Lake Holcombe-Gilman wrestler Sam Pickerign said.

Both Pickerign and Sonnentag were saddened and scared when they heard about the accident. They’re now relieved Fredrickson’s out of the ICU.

“Everything he does is for the benefit of someone else,” Pickerign said.

“This last week, with him not being there, has just kind of been odd. You know, this familiar face to be there helping me out that’s not,” Sonnentag said.

Both Sonnentag and Pickerign are also excited to see coach Fredrickson back matside.

“I’m going to be stoked for him for sure,” Pickerign said. “He loves wrestling, he loves the sport and, you know, he’s doing it because he loves it. So when he does get back on his feet, I’ll be excited to see him matside.”

Fredrickson’s been an assistant wrestling coach for about five years.

His son is on the middle school wrestling team.

