Advertisement

Cornell wrestling team speaks about firefighter and assistant coach

Cornell Firefighter Justin Fredrickson
Cornell Firefighter Justin Fredrickson(Cornell Area Fire Dept.)
By Max Cotton
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELL, Wis. (WEAU) - Cornell Area firefighter Justin Fredrickson is recovering and out of the ICU after he was hit by a bullet while responding to a Feb. 19 fire.

Fredrickson, however, is more to his community than a firefighter. He’s a volunteer assistant coach for the Cornell-Lake Holcombe-Gilman high school and middle school wrestling teams.

“Everyone that’s been around Justin just knows that he’s a friendly guy. He’d be the first one to shake your hand and say ‘hi.’ I feel like where ever I go with him he knows people,” wrestling teams head coach Greg Sonnentag said.

He said Fredrickson’s impact goes well beyond fighting fires.

“He’s always there to support the kids, always positive,” Sonnentag said. “Doesn’t hesitate to jump in and help out in practice, you know, with technique.”

Fredrickson also had an impact on the wrestlers he coached.

“On your best days he was there to ride that high with you... and on your bad days he was there picking you up, pushing you,” Former Cornell-Lake Holcombe-Gilman wrestler Sam Pickerign said.

Both Pickerign and Sonnentag were saddened and scared when they heard about the accident. They’re now relieved Fredrickson’s out of the ICU.

“Everything he does is for the benefit of someone else,” Pickerign said.

“This last week, with him not being there, has just kind of been odd. You know, this familiar face to be there helping me out that’s not,” Sonnentag said.

Both Sonnentag and Pickerign are also excited to see coach Fredrickson back matside.

“I’m going to be stoked for him for sure,” Pickerign said. “He loves wrestling, he loves the sport and, you know, he’s doing it because he loves it. So when he does get back on his feet, I’ll be excited to see him matside.”

Fredrickson’s been an assistant wrestling coach for about five years.

His son is on the middle school wrestling team.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building fire in Chippewa Falls
Downtown Chippewa Falls business caught on fire Saturday afternoon
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19
Recall Alert Graphic
Recall on some ready-to-eat salads and wraps over possible listeria contamination
The suspect, 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson, was identified using genetic databases.
DNA from soda can helps solve 40-year-old killing
Police
Woman arrested for OWI with two children under the age of 16 in the car

Latest News

FILE - Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards,...
‘Nomadland,’ Borat,’ ‘The Crown’ win at bicoastal Globes
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Cuomo sorry for remarks aide ‘misinterpreted’ as harassment
$10,000 Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship recipient, Kailyn Walukas.
Homeschooled teen wins prestigious Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship
YMCA to host indoor triathalon March 27.
Chippewa Falls YMCA to host indoor triathalon