DNR: More than 1,800 sturgeon speared during 2021 season

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - State wildlife officials say another 50 sturgeon were harvested on the final day of the 2021 sturgeon spearing season, bringing the season total to 1,831 fish throughout the entire Winnebago System.

On Lake Winnebago alone, 1,467 sturgeon were harvested throughout the 2021 season. Out of those fish, 249 were juvenile females, 660 were adult females, and 558 were males.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, out of the 50 fish harvested Sunday, two weighed more than 100 pounds. The biggest sturgeon registered Sunday weighed in at 135.8 pounds, and according to the DNR, was speared by Kevin Ward.

Overall, the agency says 77 harvested fish weighed in at 100 pounds or more during the season. Those fish made up 4.2% of the total system-wide harvest. The DNR says that figure is similar to the percentage during the 2020 and 2019 seasons, saying the fish have been leaner in general due to likely consuming more red worms than shad.

According to the DNR, this year’s harvest on Lake Winnebago was the highest since the 2015 season. Wildlife officials say the harvest was higher due to the clear water conditions around portions of the lake.

Out of the 50 fish harvested Sunday, the DNR says nine were juvenile females, 17 were adult females and 24 were males.

Below are the season totals provided by the Wisconsin DNR. CLICK HERE for more season numbers, including harvest caps.

Upriver Lakes Lake Winnebago Upriver Lakes + Winnebago Juvenile Female 42 249 291 Adult Female 77 660 737 Male 245 558 803 100 lbs or more 11 66 77

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.