Dunn Co. Humane Society spring pizza and pie fundraiser

DCHS pizza and pie fundraiser(DCHS)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Humane Society partnering with the Main Street Cafe in Bloomer for a Pizza and Pie fundraiser.

Purchase tickets for the pizzas and pies you would like to order before March 6. Then you can come pick your order up at The Duke and Dagger in Menomonie on March 22 from 3-7 p.m.

This is a great way to enjoy some amazing food and support the Dunn County Humane Society all at once.

There are six kinds of pizzas to choose from and 10 pies, including banana cream, blueberry cream cheese, cherry crumb, and peanut butter Heath.

Click HERE or call the shelter at 715-232-9790 to order yours.

Remember, you will need to pick up the order on March 22 in Menomonie. There are no deliveries.

