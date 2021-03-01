Eau Claire man sentenced after child pornopgrahy charge

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man has been sentenced to prison on Monday after being found guilty of possession of child pornography.

Court records show Dustin Polus will serve three years in prison and two years of extended supervision.

The criminal complaint says officials drafted a subpoena for information and records regarding an email address that was confirmed to belong to Polus.

Polus told detectives he denies any knowledge of images that may have been uploaded to a Yahoo email account. He later admitted that when he came across the images, “something triggered” in him and that he “unfortunately linked it” according to the criminal complaint.

