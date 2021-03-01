Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to crash involving school bus

Traffic reduced to one lane as crews respond to crash involving one car and a school bus.(WEAU)
By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Monday morning crash between a car and school bus is slowing traffic along Clairemont Avenue near Memorial High School in Eau Claire. Westbound traffic is currently reduced to one lane.

The Eau Claire Area School District confirms one student was on the bus, but was not injured. The bus driver was also not hurt.

The Eau Claire Police Department tells WEAU the driver of the car was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car will be issued a citation for running a red light.

