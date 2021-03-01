Emergency crews respond to crash involving school bus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Monday morning crash between a car and school bus is slowing traffic along Clairemont Avenue near Memorial High School in Eau Claire. Westbound traffic is currently reduced to one lane.

The Eau Claire Area School District confirms one student was on the bus, but was not injured. The bus driver was also not hurt.

The Eau Claire Police Department tells WEAU the driver of the car was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car will be issued a citation for running a red light.

