Empty Bowls kicks off Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you’re looking for a way to help a local organization fight hunger, now’s your chance.

The Empty Bowls event through Feed My People Food Bank is being done a little differently this year.

You can go online and buy tickets for a bowl that you will then pick up at the distribution center starting Monday.

You will also get a coupon packet that includes soup recipes from local chefs.

Also bidding is open through March 6 for bowl sets, local art, experience packages, and much more.

Every dollar raised provides four meals to families in need.

