Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation gives back to area fire departments

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Local fire departments gathered Monday afternoon to receive a grant from a sandwich shop.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Eau Claire Fire Department and the Altoona Fire Department gathered inside of Firehouse Subs Monday afternoon to receive a grant through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Owners of Firehouse Sub in Eau Claire, Jerry and Brenda Hagen, say the funds were raised throughout 2020 and came from a variety of different ways.

“Through the canisters, the pickle buckets and for individuals rounding up at the time of them checking out. Every penny counts, even if it’s two cents it still counts.”

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was able to donate $35,000 to the Wisconsin State Patrol, $10,000 to the Eau Claire Fire Department and $15,000 to the Altoona Fire Department.

