Advertisement

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation gives back to area fire departments

Area fire departments gathered at Firehouse Subs in Eau Claire for a check presentation that...
Area fire departments gathered at Firehouse Subs in Eau Claire for a check presentation that was donated to area departments.(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Local fire departments gathered Monday afternoon to receive a grant from a sandwich shop.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Eau Claire Fire Department and the Altoona Fire Department gathered inside of Firehouse Subs Monday afternoon to receive a grant through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Owners of Firehouse Sub in Eau Claire, Jerry and Brenda Hagen, say the funds were raised throughout 2020 and came from a variety of different ways.

“Through the canisters, the pickle buckets and for individuals rounding up at the time of them checking out. Every penny counts, even if it’s two cents it still counts.”

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was able to donate $35,000 to the Wisconsin State Patrol, $10,000 to the Eau Claire Fire Department and $15,000 to the Altoona Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic reduced to one lane as crews respond to crash involving one car and a school bus.
Emergency crews respond to crash involving school bus
Police
Woman arrested for OWI with two children under the age of 16 in the car
Man arrested for 8th OWI Saturday morning
Packers home game
Son of former Green Bay Packer loses dad’s Super Bowl ring
Mariah Ernst
Holmen Police Department asking for help to find missing girl

Latest News

Police remind residents about Lake Altoona ice shack removal
COVID-19
WI DHS reports fewer than 7,500 currently active coronavirus cases
Empty Bowls kicks off Monday
Mark Dice
Ohio man attempted to kidnap Manitowoc County girl, police say