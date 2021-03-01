Homeschooled teen wins prestigious Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A local homeschooled teen has been named one of just 100 Wisconsin recipients of the $10,000 Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship for 2021.

Kailyn Walukas will be attending Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota.

But the academic achievements don’t stop there, on top of the Herb Kohl Scholarship, Walukas has received an additional six scholarships from her school of choice, two of those for continuing her musical endeavors.

Proud mom and homeschool teacher, Kristin Walukas has been homeschooling Kailyn since fourth grade.

“I’m still a little shocked, I’m of course super excited and just over the moon happy to have these scholarships to my favorite college,” says Kailyn Walukas.

We’re also very similar in nature, and we do bud heads sometimes, but I’ve never had to force her to do school work...because she’s naturally curious and wants to learn about the world so that has really made it very easy to teach her,” says Kristin Walukas.

With a passion for teaching that she hopes to pursue after college, Kailyn currently teaches an online literature class for classical homeschoolers in fourth grade.

“It’s been really fun to take on that leadership role, and it’s been really cool to see their excitement about reading because I loved reading as a kid, I still do so it’s just been awesome to connect with the kids in that way,” says Kailyn.

Kailyn plans to major in mathematics, and continue her studies in both music and French.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.