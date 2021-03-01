Judge orders to sever cases in homicide charges

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The cases of two homicide suspects will now be severed in Eau Claire County.

Court records show on Monday it was ordered that the cases of Juan Olivarez and Joe Moya be severed. The men are charged with first degree intentional homicide and aggravated battery after a March 2020 shooting that killed Edwin Garcia-Smith.

Olivarez and Moya are both scheduled to appear in court for a motion hearing on March 12.

