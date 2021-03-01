Man charged with child pornography in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A man has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography in Chippewa County court.

Court records show Brian Hanson was charged in January and will have his initial appearance on March 3.

Hanson was given a $5,000 signature bond on Jan. 20 and he signed it the same day.

The criminal complaint says officials examined a flash drive that contained 78 suspected child sexual abuse files originating from Hanson’s desktop computer.

