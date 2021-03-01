Advertisement

New York City-sized iceberg breaks off Antarctica

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An iceberg that’s larger than New York City has broken off Antarctica.

Scientists have been anticipating the event for almost a decade.

Cracks in the Brunt Ice Shelf have been forming for years.

But a new chasm called the North Rift started quickly growing in November.

The 490-square-mile chunk finally broke off, not far from a British scientific outpost.

Scientists say it’s a “dynamic situation” and are watching to see what the iceberg will do next.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic reduced to one lane as crews respond to crash involving one car and a school bus.
Emergency crews respond to crash involving school bus
Police
Woman arrested for OWI with two children under the age of 16 in the car
Man arrested for 8th OWI Saturday morning
Packers home game
Son of former Green Bay Packer loses dad’s Super Bowl ring
Mariah Ernst
Holmen Police Department asking for help to find missing girl

Latest News

Eau Claire man sentenced after child pornopgrahy charges
Trevor Plemon appeared in court Monday.
Altoona man appears in court after 2020 crash
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
Texas top utility regulator quits in fallout over blackouts
Man charged with child pornography in Chippewa County
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo the Toyota logo is displayed at their shop on the...
US probing engine fires in nearly 1.9M Toyota RAV4 SUVs