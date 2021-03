ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Police Department took to Facebook to remind residents that of Lake Altoona’s ice shack removal policy.

With warmer temperatures, all permanent ice shacks must be removed from Lake Altoona by March 7.

Officials add that shelters can still be used as long as they are removed by the end of the day.

