Public transit ridership affected by COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Public transit serves as a lifeline for many people to get from point A to point B.

The pandemic didn’t stop the buses, but it did change how passengers ride the buses.

“The best thing has been through talking to people, and letting people know what we’re doing to put their mind at ease,” says Eau Claire Transit driver Patti Freezy.

Transit driver of 12 years, Freezy says after a tumultuous year, she’s starting to see the familiar faces of her regular passengers again.

“Which has been a really great thing because they’re a part of our lives and when you don’t see them for a while you wonder how they’ve been or if they’re okay,” says Freezy. “They come back and say ‘we made it’; ‘we’re making it!’”

After Governor Evers implemented the first ‘safer-at-home’ order last March, buses were only allowing riders for essential medical, nutritional and employment purposes.

“We were limited in our capacity in order to follow the CDC guidelines and the county guidelines at the time, to 10 people per bus,” says Wagener.

Once restrictions softened, Tom Wagener, Eau Claire Transit manager says the bus service took another hit when UW-Eau Claire moved to remote-learning, as 40% of ridership comes from college students.

“That’s one of the things the federal government recognizes the essential nature of public transit and the loss in revenue because not as many people are using it because they’re working from home,” explains Wagener.

Buses are back up operating at 50% occupancy, allowing for 24 passengers on each of its 22 bus fleet.

Wagener says he isn’t sure what the future holds when it comes to public transportation.

“Once the pandemic is in our rear view mirror as opposed to right in the midst of it, who knows what businesses are going to do, some think the business model is going to change,” says Wagener.

If nothing else, Wagener says the pandemic has revealed the essential nature of public transit in a community.

“As far as us as a whole as drivers, we’ve really been there for each other and we’re stronger for all of our passengers then too,” says Freezy.

Wagener says a recent internal survey of passengers, found nearly 50% of Eau Claire Transit’s passengers are utilizing public transit for work.

