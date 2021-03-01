WI DHS reports fewer than 7,500 currently active coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – Wisconsin didn’t add any deaths to COVID-19′s death toll for a second day in a row Monday and reported the fewest new coronavirus cases since August 31.

On top of this news, almost half a million people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to new figures Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 492,074 people received both shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. That’s 8.5% of the state’s population.

In all, more than 900,000 people (912,429) have received at least one shot, including more than half (54.4%) of older adults ages 65 and up, and more than 11% of adults 35 to 64. These numbers are preliminary for a few days as vaccinators’ reports continue to come in, so they’re likely even higher.

And these numbers might surge soon with more doses coming to the state and more people eligible for a vaccine as of Monday, March 1:

Education and childcare: Includes preschool to grade 12, higher education, community learning programs, and Boys & Girls Club and YMCA staff members

People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, such as Family Care and IRIS

Some public-facing frontline workers, including public transit and people responsible for utility and communications infrastructure

911 operators

Workers in the food supply chain: Farms; production plants; food retail, which includes supermarkets and convenience stores selling groceries; and hunger relief distribution

Congregate living: Residents and staff of domestic abuse and homeless shelters; housing for the elderly or people with disabilities; prisons and jails; mental health facilities; some employer-based housing

Non-frontline essential health care: Emergency management; cyber security; critical support roles such as cleaning, HVAC and refrigeration; critical supply chain, such as production and distribution of vaccine

This is not an all-inclusive list. State health officials say older adults are still their priority, and when these groups can get vaccinated will depend on local supply. The Oconto County Health Department, for one, says it won’t vaccinate the expanded group until the week of March 15 or when 50% of older adults in the county are vaccinated, whichever comes later, because it doesn’t have an adequate supply of vaccine.

The state’s supply will be helped somewhat by a third vaccine receiving FDA approval last weekend. The White House says the 4 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine manufactured so far are being distributed to states right now, and people could begin receiving it in their arm on Tuesday. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose whereas the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine require two doses 3 or 4 weeks apart.

Since December 13, Wisconsin vaccinators have administered 1,408,883 doses to residents and 27,567 doses to non-residents, such as people from neighboring states who work in Wisconsin health care and nursing home facilities.

The death toll from the COVID-19 virus remains at 6,412 for a third day after the state didn’t include any deaths Sunday or Monday. Wisconsin’s 7-day average is still 18 deaths per day and the death rate was steady at 1.14% of all cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 564,268 with the addition of 308 patients. That was about 10% (9.83%) of the 3,134 results the state received for people being tested for the first time or testing positive. That’s the lowest number of new cases in six months. Keep in mind, the state typically has low figures on Sundays and Mondays due to the weekend. The state is averaging 610 new cases a day over the last 7 days.

If you look at all of the test results, including people who’ve been tested multiple times, the 7-day average positivity rate is 2.2%, the lowest since last March.

Thirty-two of Wisconsin’s 72 counties did not report any new cases or had their total revised downward. Thirteen of the 40 counties with new cases reported only 1 or 2.

More than 550,000 (550,280) people who tested positive for the coronavirus are considered recovered, meaning they were diagnosed or detected symptoms more than 30 days ago, even if they have lingering effects from their infection. This is 97.5% of all cases. Fewer than 7,500 people (7,417) are considered active cases right now (1.3%).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS says 31 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, well below the 7-day average of 55 hospitalizations per day. Over the last year, 26,158 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment at some point, or 4.6% of all cases.

On Sunday, the latest figures available right now, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) said 290 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, the lowest number of patients since September 8. In addition, the WHA said 73 of those patients were in intensive care units, which is the lowest number recorded since Action 2 News began tracking hospitalization numbers.

The overall total number of patients dropped by 14 from Saturday, and the number of those in the ICU decreased by 7. Sunday marks the fifth time this month that ICU’s had fewer than 90 COVID-19 patients.

Locally, there are 15 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Fox Valley region, including 2 in ICU. That’s one less in ICU from Saturday but four more patients overall.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals were treating 32 patients, one more than Saturday, with 12 in ICU, which is two fewer patients than 24 hours earlier.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 357 ICU beds (24.35%) and 2,497 of all medical beds (22.345%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- were open in the state’s 134 hospitals on Sunday, the latest hospital figures available.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,367 cases (+5) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,319 cases (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,044 cases (+1) (92 deaths)

Clark – 3,155 cases (57 deaths)

Dunn – 4,264 cases (+2) (28 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,009 cases (104 deaths)

Jackson - 2,575 cases (23 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,232 cases (+2) (78 deaths)

Monroe – 4,318 cases (31 deaths)

Pepin – 806 cases (7 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Pierce – 3,477 cases (+1) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,927 cases (+4) (44 deaths)

Rusk - 1,253 cases (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,517 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,394 cases (+13) (43 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,393 cases (+7) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,831 cases (36 deaths)

Washburn – 1,295 cases (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,701 cases (+3) (73 deaths)

