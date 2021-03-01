Advertisement

Wisconsin-native J.J. Watt picks the Arizona Cardinals

Wisconsin-native J.J. Watt tweets a picture of himself wearing a Arizona Cardinals t-shirt.
Wisconsin-native J.J. Watt tweets a picture of himself wearing a Arizona Cardinals t-shirt.(J.J. Watt via Twitter)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin-native and former Badgers star J.J. Watt has made his pick.

On Monday, the NFL superstar tweeted a picture of himself wearing am Arizona Cardinals t-shirt.

Watt made a point to note that this news wasn’t broken by a reporter on the NFL beat, as usually happens. In his tweet, he joked, “source: me.”

While a reporter didn’t get the scoop on where he is going, ESPN’s Adam Schefter his reporting the deal Watt received.

Schefter tweeted that a source told him Watt is signing a two-year, $31 million deal, with $23 million of that guaranteed.

