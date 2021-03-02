Advertisement

Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden says the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adult Americans by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated, as his administration announced that drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved shot.

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose J&J vaccine and accelerate the nation’s plans to reach “herd immunity” in the U.S. and begin restoring normalcy after the pandemic.

The President called for all teachers, administrators and child care workers to receive at least one vaccine by the end of March.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic reduced to one lane as crews respond to crash involving one car and a school bus.
Emergency crews respond to crash involving school bus
J.P. Nunez
Beating COVID-19: One local man shares his journey to recovery
Eau Claire man sentenced after child pornography charge
Jonathon Lucas
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to Dunn Co. infant death
Cody Ormond
Chetek man sentenced after overdose death

Latest News

A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: 13 killed in Calif. when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people
A "mass casualty" crash involving an SUV carrying 25 and a big rig is under investigation in...
A "mass casualty" crash is under investigation in California
One count of first degree reckless homicide is filed today against a Menomonie man tied to the...
Homicide investigation opened in Dunn County after six-week-old dies
"Star Wars" actress Kelly Marie Tran leads the voice cast of the animated fantasy adventure.
Coming this weekend: Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’