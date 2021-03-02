Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden says the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adult Americans by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated, as his administration announced that drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved shot.

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose J&J vaccine and accelerate the nation’s plans to reach “herd immunity” in the U.S. and begin restoring normalcy after the pandemic.

The President called for all teachers, administrators and child care workers to receive at least one vaccine by the end of March.

Today, I am directing every state to prioritize educators for vaccination. We want every educator, school staff member, and child-care worker to receive at least one shot by the end of this month.



It’s time to treat in-person learning like the essential service that it is. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2021

