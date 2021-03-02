Advertisement

CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to put out new guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A CDC official says the agency will release the details once they’re finalized later this week.

The guidance will reportedly include a recommendation that people who have been vaccinated limit social interactions to small home gatherings.

Those gatherings should include only others who also have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, there will be a recommendation that people keep wearing masks in public and social distancing once fully vaccinated.

There will also be guidance on what to consider when planning travel.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic reduced to one lane as crews respond to crash involving one car and a school bus.
Emergency crews respond to crash involving school bus
J.P. Nunez
Beating COVID-19: One local man shares his journey to recovery
Eau Claire man sentenced after child pornography charge
Jonathan Lucas
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to Dunn Co. infant death
Cody Ormond
Chetek man sentenced after overdose death

Latest News

On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that...
Boy Scouts submit reorganization plan to bankruptcy court
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: 13 killed in Calif. when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people
A Florida nurse was paralyzed by a rare infection that doctors think was related to COVID.
Florida nurse paralyzed by coronavirus-related infection
COVID-19
Wisconsin’s 7-day average of 575 cases is the lowest since July 8