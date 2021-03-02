Chetek man taken into custody after month long child pornography investigation

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chetek man was taken into custody Tuesday after a month long investigation into child pornography images.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Jarel Flory, 32, was taken into custody at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday. He is currently being held in the Barron County Jail.

Officials say this case stems from a month long investigation into shared images over the internet. The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.