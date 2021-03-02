Chetek man taken into custody after month long child pornography investigation
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chetek man was taken into custody Tuesday after a month long investigation into child pornography images.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Jarel Flory, 32, was taken into custody at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday. He is currently being held in the Barron County Jail.
Officials say this case stems from a month long investigation into shared images over the internet. The case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.