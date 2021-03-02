Advertisement

Chetek man taken into custody after month long child pornography investigation

Jarel Flory
Jarel Flory(Barron County Sheriff's Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chetek man was taken into custody Tuesday after a month long investigation into child pornography images.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Jarel Flory, 32, was taken into custody at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday. He is currently being held in the Barron County Jail.

Officials say this case stems from a month long investigation into shared images over the internet. The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic reduced to one lane as crews respond to crash involving one car and a school bus.
Emergency crews respond to crash involving school bus
J.P. Nunez
Beating COVID-19: One local man shares his journey to recovery
Eau Claire man sentenced after child pornography charge
Jonathan Lucas
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to Dunn Co. infant death
Cody Ormond
Chetek man sentenced after overdose death

Latest News

COVID-19
Wisconsin’s 7-day average of 575 cases is the lowest since July 8
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief calls Jan. 6 ‘domestic terrorism,’ defends intel
Skywarn 13 Forecast at NOON (3/2/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast at NOON (3/2/21)
COVID vaccine
WATCH LIVE: WI Department of Health Services gives a COVID-19 vaccine update