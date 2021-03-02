Children’s Museum of Eau Claire moves to new temporary location

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is announcing a major move to a new temporary location.

CMEC’s temporary space, Play Space, will be moving from its current location at 128 Graham Ave. located at the Visit Eau Claire building within the Pablo Center to 40 S. Barstow St. in the Haymarket Landing building.

The new temporary space will allow guests to take advantage of play and programming more days during the week as opposed to being open solely on the weekends.

“Upon announcing our intentions to open in mid-March, the Children’s Museum became aware of the opportunity to use empty space in the Haymarket Landing building. This location provides more flexibility with hours of operation enabling us to impact more families through play during the pandemic and prior to opening a new Children’s Museum in 2022,” said Michael McHorney, Executive Director.

Play Space plans to open towards the end of March and will offer many of the Children’s Museum’s favorite exhibits such as the Rocket Climber, Blue Blocks, and Toddler Park elements. The temporary space will also boast daily STEAM related programming and the option to rent the space on Saturdays for private rentals such as birthday parties.

“CMEC is extremely grateful to Visit Eau Claire and Pablo Center for all their efforts to help the museum work towards the opening of a temporary space. We look forward to continuing the other great partnerships in place with both organizations.”

