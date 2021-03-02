Advertisement

Chippewa Falls woman enters guilty plea, accused of murder for hire

(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls woman accused in a murder for hire investigation has entered a guilty plea.

Melanie Schrader, 49, appeared Tuesday morning in Chippewa County Court. She pleaded guilty to an amended charge of solicitation of first degree intentional homicide.

Schrader was arrested in September, 2019 after investigators say she tried to hire a hitman to kill her daughter’s father.

The criminal complaint says Schrader agreed to pay who she thought was a hit man $10,000.

The complaint says she met with an undercover investigator in Irvine Park, provided a $200 down payment, photos and requested the act be carried out fast.

Her sentencing hearing is set for April.

