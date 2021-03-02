Chippewa Valley Technical College to offer virtual sessions on safety and inclusion

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technically College will be offering business leaders and employees the opportunity to take part in a “Lunch and Learn” series.

The first session is March 16 and will cover Emergency Action Planning. April 22 will cover worker compensation. Fall protection on May 18 and ergonomics in the workplace on June 16.

The cost is $25 for all four sessions and will be hosted on Microsoft Teams from noon to 1 p.m.

CVTC is also hosting a Virtual Lunch and Learn series focusing on workplace alyship. Equity, inclusion and diversity will be discussed on March 17. Creating inclusive workplaces on April 6. Inclusivity in the temp workplace on May 5.

The cost for each session is $30 and will be costed on Zoom.

