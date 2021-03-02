Advertisement

ECASD Board approves virtual school expansion

Student using computer to e-learn
Student using computer to e-learn(123rf)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District is expanding the Eau Claire Virtual School.

During the ECASD Board meeting on March 1, school board members approved a proposal expanding the program to all ages and lifting the cap on the number of students.

The program, which started in fall 2019, was open to 4th-12th graders. It was created to give students and families more options. Currently, there are 64 students enrolled in the program.

This expands ECVS to grades K-12, and removes the cap for enrollment. This will position ECASD to accommodate the projected number of families interested in virtual schooling for 2021-22.

District officials said they will look at adding district teachers for all grades if enrollment is large enough.

