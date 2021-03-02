Advertisement

GOP lawmakers call for funding for school districts with in-person learning

GOP lawmakers in Altoona
GOP lawmakers in Altoona(WEAU)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Assembly Republicans issued a call to Governor Evers asking - in their words - to direct more resources to school districts with in-person learning.

Several GOP lawmakers from the area spoke Monday afternoon at River Prairie Park in Altoona.

They say a recent Act by Congress targeted Wisconsin with close to $21 million in relief funds for public schools. However, they allege that money is not being evenly distributed to all of the state’s school districts and the smaller ones are struggling.

“I commend a lot of our school districts in the area work their tail off with the administration, with their staff to make sure that when September came around we are ready to go in person. Talking to the kids, talking to seeing what they all accomplished in the last 7 months, being in-person, when other school districts throughout the state haven’t even tried to be in-person,” said Republican State Rep. Rob Summerfield of Bloomer.

In response to the Republican proposal, Democratic State Representative Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire issued a statement saying in part, “For years the Republican legislature has repeatedly failed to adequately support our public schools. As we bounce back from this pandemic, we should commit to investing in our schools so they can come back even better than before.”

