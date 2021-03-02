Homicide investigation opened in Dunn County after six-week-old dies

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One count of first degree reckless homicide is filed today against a Menomonie man tied to the death of his six-week-old son.

Cash bond is set at $30,000 for 28-year-old Jonathon Lucas.

He’s scheduled to make an initial appearance in Dunn County Court Friday.

A criminal complaint says law enforcement officers arrived at Lucas’s apartment on Feb. 19, and heard yelling coming from inside.

When they entered, they noticed the baby, later identified as Daemyn Lucas, lying motionless on the kitchen counter.

An officer started CPR, but Daemyn later died at a local hospital.

A preliminary breath test taken that night showed Jonathan Lucas to have a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

He said couldn’t remember what happened to Daemyn.

Lucas told investigators that he would take full responsibility for what happened to his son even through he believed he blacked out and could not remember what happened.

An autopsy found traumatic head injuries due to physical assault as the case of death. The manner was listed as homicide.

An assistant medical examiner told law enforcement that the injuries could not have been caused by an accident.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.