Advertisement

Man charged in Rusk County with 10 counts of child pornography

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography-repeater in Rusk County.

Court documents show Nicholas Gharrity- Johnson was charged Tuesday.

The criminal complaint says when under investigation he told law enforcement officers that a SD card would most likely have the majority of the child pornography on it- estimating the children to be ages 9-16.

He also admitted that he had been a heavy drug user and believed meth made him curious.

Gharrity- Johnson is currently residing at the Jackson Correctional Institution. During the investigation he was an inmate at the Dodge Correctional Institute.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic reduced to one lane as crews respond to crash involving one car and a school bus.
Emergency crews respond to crash involving school bus
J.P. Nunez
Beating COVID-19: One local man shares his journey to recovery
Eau Claire man sentenced after child pornography charge
Jonathon Lucas
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to Dunn Co. infant death
Cody Ormond
Chetek man sentenced after overdose death

Latest News

One count of first degree reckless homicide is filed today against a Menomonie man tied to the...
Homicide investigation opened in Dunn County after six-week-old dies
Brandon Drost, who now works at the Stanley Correctional Institution works with a horse at...
Equestrian center to work with incarcerated veterans
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (3/2/21)
Chippewa Falls woman enters guilty plea, accused of murder for hire