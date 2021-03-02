Man charged in Rusk County with 10 counts of child pornography
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography-repeater in Rusk County.
Court documents show Nicholas Gharrity- Johnson was charged Tuesday.
The criminal complaint says when under investigation he told law enforcement officers that a SD card would most likely have the majority of the child pornography on it- estimating the children to be ages 9-16.
He also admitted that he had been a heavy drug user and believed meth made him curious.
Gharrity- Johnson is currently residing at the Jackson Correctional Institution. During the investigation he was an inmate at the Dodge Correctional Institute.
