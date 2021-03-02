Man charged in Rusk County with 10 counts of child pornography

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography-repeater in Rusk County.

Court documents show Nicholas Gharrity- Johnson was charged Tuesday.

The criminal complaint says when under investigation he told law enforcement officers that a SD card would most likely have the majority of the child pornography on it- estimating the children to be ages 9-16.

He also admitted that he had been a heavy drug user and believed meth made him curious.

Gharrity- Johnson is currently residing at the Jackson Correctional Institution. During the investigation he was an inmate at the Dodge Correctional Institute.

