Represent Eau Claire in the “Be Active Wisconsin” challenge

Eau Claire is challenging other communities around the state in a fitness challenge.
Eau Claire is challenging other communities around the state in a fitness challenge.
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire, are you ready to compete against other cities in towns across Wisconsin? 40 Communities around Wisconsin are competing in a fitness challenge throughout the month of March.

They need your help to win the trophy! All you have to do it start tracking your active minutes. This can be any activity you enjoy doing like walking, running, biking, yoga or any other activity that gets you moving indoors or outdoors.

Keep track of how many minutes you spend doing the activity and every Monday you will log those minutes on form, then the state will calculate the cumulative minutes for each community. The goal is to get the most collective “active minutes” as a community.

“It seems like springtime always gets people out and going and excited,” said Julie Booth, the program coordinator at Eau Claire Parks Recreation and Forestry. “Even though we love our winters here in Wisconsin but we also like the change of climate so we are just adding to that excitement just get everybody out, everybody together and just see the community.”

The cost is $10 to participate and that includes your t-shirt. The remaining funds will go towards the youth scholarship funds for the parks and recreation department. This challenge runs all the way through the end of March, you can register until March 14, just start tracking your minutes so you can add them to the total.

Click here to register.

