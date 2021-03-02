Summit Elementary on French Island tests for PFAS

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WEAU) -

Over 100 private wells on La Crosse County’s French Island have now tested positive for PFAS contamination.

Summit Elementary School, which is part of the School District of La Crosse, is now also asking teachers and students to drink only botted water as they test as well.

The district anticipates results within 8 to 9 days, and will publish results for the public as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.