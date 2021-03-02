Advertisement

Summit Elementary on French Island tests for PFAS

Summit Elementary School is now also asking teachers and students to drink only botted water as they test for PFAS.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WEAU) -

Over 100 private wells on La Crosse County’s French Island have now tested positive for PFAS contamination.

Summit Elementary School, which is part of the School District of La Crosse, is now also asking teachers and students to drink only botted water as they test as well.

The district anticipates results within 8 to 9 days, and will publish results for the public as soon as they become available.

