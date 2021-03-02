Wisconsin’s 7-day average of 575 cases is the lowest since July 8

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – Wisconsin saw 28 deaths added to COVID-19′s death toll on Tuesday as the state reported more than half a million people completed being vaccinated against the disease.

According to the Department of Health Services, 324 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24-hour period, based on fewer than 2,500 tests (2,414). That’s the fewest test results the state received for people testing positive or being tested for the first time since all the way back to April 23, 2020.

It demonstrates why the state now measures the positivity rate based on all tests received, including people who’ve been tested multiple times, since 55% of the state’s population has now been tested at least once. By that measure, the positivity rate’s 7-day average is down to 2.1%, or levels back to last March when the pandemic began in earnest in our state.

After two days with new cases below 350, the average caseload fell to 575 new cases per day over the last 7 days. This is the lowest 7-day average since July 8. This is also the first month since last June that we had two days with fewer than 400 cases, and we’re just two days into March.

The 28 deaths reported Tuesday is the second-highest increase in the past week. The death toll is now 6,440 people. Wisconsin is averaging 18 deaths per day for the last 7 days, and the death rate remains at 1.14% of all cases.

Deaths were reported in 17 counties: Columbia, Fond du Lac (3), Iowa, Kewaunee, La Crosse (2), Milwaukee (6), Outagamie, Ozaukee, Racine, Richland, Sauk, Sheboygan (3), Trempealeau, Walworth (2), Washington, Waukesha (2) and Wood. The death count was revised by 1 in Manitowoc County.

This was a predictable increase. We followed this pattern of numbers jumping on Tuesdays back to December 22. Daily death totals don’t reflect the actual dates of death but when local health departments reported them to the state and they’re included in the state’s report (for a chart of deaths by date, click here).

New cases were reported in 50 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, with 10 counties reporting just 1 or 2 positive tests. Case numbers were revised downward in 8 counties, including some significant revisions.

VACCINATIONS

More than half a million people vaccinated against COVID-19 have completed their regimen. The state reports 505,123 people received their second shot, which is 13,049 more than Monday. That includes more than 8% of adults age 35 to 64 and almost 1 in 4 adults age 65 and up (23.7%).

At this rate, by the end of the week Wisconsin could have more people inoculated against COVID-19 than tested positive for the virus that causes it. However, health officials remind people the vaccine protects them from the coronavirus developing into COVID-19 or lessens the symptoms of the disease but doesn’t prevent them from being a carrier. For this and other reasons, health experts aren’t sure when we’ll achieve herd immunity from the coronavirus.

A total 928,958 Wisconsin residents have received one or both shots, which is 16% of the state’s population.

Here’s a look at some local vaccination numbers.

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 19,115 (18.3% OF COUNTY POPULATION) FULLY VACCINATED: 11,491 (11.0%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 11,885 (18.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 6,791 (10.5%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 23,156 (19.6%) FULLY VACCINATED: 13,307 (11.3%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 5,811 (12.8%) FULLY VACCINATED: 2,621 (5.8%)

As we reported Monday, the state is expecting 47,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week in addition to its allocation of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot.

The Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that pharmacies at Kroger supermarkets will receive additional COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The federal government is shipping 2,340 doses and the state is allocating 1,552 doses to Kroger stores. Kroger operates Pick ‘n Save, Roundy’s and Metro Market.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS says 64 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period -- almost as many as the previous 2 days combined. That brings the total number of people ever hospitalized for COVID-19 to 26,222, or 4.64% of all cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) found 287 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Monday across the state -- the fewest in hospitals at one time since September 6. About a quarter of these, 73 patients, were in ICU. We expect updated figures on hospitalizations and hospital readiness later Tuesday afternoon.

Locally, there are 12 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Fox Valley region, including 3 in ICU. That’s one more in ICU than Sunday but 3 fewer patients overall.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals were treating 32 patients, with 11 in ICU. That’s 1 less patient in ICU, but the total number of COVID-19 patients in Northeast hospitals was the same as Sunday.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 375 ICU beds (25.6%) and 2,143 of all medical beds (19.2%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- were open in the state’s 134 hospitals on Monday.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,369 cases (+2) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,320 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,052 cases (+8) (92 deaths)

Clark – 3,158 cases (+3) (57 deaths)

Dunn – 4,269 cases (+5) (28 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,018 cases (+9) (104 deaths)

Iron - 545 cases (+4) (20 deaths)

Jackson - 2,575 cases (23 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,882 cases (+5) (111 deaths)

Juneau - 2,989 cases (+5) (19 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,854 cases (+30) (300 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,414 cases (+0) (28 deaths) (+1)

La Crosse – 12,246 cases (+14) (80 deaths) (+2)

Monroe – 4,322 cases (+4) (31 deaths)

Pepin – 806 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,483 cases (+6) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,932 cases (+5) (44 deaths)

Rusk - 1,257 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,518 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,401 cases (+7) (43 deaths)

Taylor - 1,800 cases (21 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,398 cases (+5) (37 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,832 cases (+1) (36 deaths)

Washburn – 1,295 cases (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,666 cases (revised -35 by state) (74 deaths) (+1)

