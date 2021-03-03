Advertisement

Attorneys say Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ wants new trial

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. The former Oklahoma zookeeper was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.(Source: Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” fame has found new attorneys, who say they plan to file a motion for a new trial in a matter of months.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival.

His new attorneys said Tuesday that they plan to file a motion for a new trial in federal court in Oklahoma once the appeals process wraps up in a month or two.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic reduced to one lane as crews respond to crash involving one car and a school bus.
Emergency crews respond to crash involving school bus
One count of first degree reckless homicide is filed today against a Menomonie man tied to the...
Homicide investigation opened in Dunn County after six-week-old dies
J.P. Nunez
Beating COVID-19: One local man shares his journey to recovery
Chippewa Falls woman enters guilty plea, accused of murder for hire
Eau Claire man sentenced after child pornography charge

Latest News

The hard reality of no running water and shattered pipes comes after a winter storm brought two...
Shortage of plumbing supplies for repairs after Texas winter storm
Eau Claire Bowlers Going to State
Eau Claire Bowlers Going to State
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN